Senthilbalaji defamation case: HC rejects AIADMK leader Nirmal Kumar’s appeal against gag order

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the petition of AIADMK functionary CTR Nirmal Kumar seeking to set aside the interim injunction imposed on him from making any comments against former minister V Senthilbalaji, citing that the plea lacked grounds.

A division bench of Justice SS Sundar and Justice K Rajasekar heard the appeal moved by CTR Nirmal Kumar to set aside the ex parte gag order in the main suit preferred by Senthilbalaji against him.

A single judge imposed an interim injunction on Nirmal Kumar, a State BJP IT wing chief who shifted to AIADMK, from making any defamatory comments or statements against the former minister Senthilbalaji. Nirmal Kumar had challenged the last year’s verdict. The single judge had set aside ex parte the defendant’s petition as he failed to submit the written submission on time.

Aggrieved by this Nirmal Kumar filed an appeal. However, after hearing the case the bench was not inclined to entertain the appeal, as the judges said it lacked any legal grounds.

Senthilbalaji moved a defamation suit against Nirmal Kumar demanding Rs 2 crore for the damages caused by his comments and posts on social media.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy imposed an interim injunction on Nirmal Kumar from making any comments against Senthilbalaji. Further, the judge also directed him to remove all the posts from social media levelling corruption allegations against the former minister.