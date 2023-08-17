Senthilbalaji case transferred to Special Court

CHENNAI: The Sessions court in Chennai transferred the case, filed against V Senthilbalaji by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to a special court that deals with the elected reprsentatives including MP and MLAs.

Sessions Court principal judge S Alli ordered the transfer of the case booked against Senthilbalaji to the trial court specially created for legislators at Chennai Collectorate complex. Further, the judge also scheduled the trial of the case to begin from August 28.

The ED had arrested State Minister Senthilbalaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in cash for jobs case. Senthilbalaji was arrested in the early hours of June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The same day the sessions court subjugated him under judicial custody.

Later, the Supreme Court ordered the ED to take Senthilbalaji into custody for interrogation. After 5 days of marathon interrogation, the minister without portfolio was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted the charge sheet. The investigation agency also submitted the relavant documents and the prima facie details in a sealed cover wrapped in a confidential box.

After the perusal of the documents, the sessions court transferred the case to the special court, which will reportedly commence its trial from August 28.

The minister is now in judicial custody at Central prison in Puzhal and is periodically undergoing medical treatment for a recent by pass surgery. The chest pain and the subsequent surgery was done to the minister after he showed signs of congestion during the time of arrest in Chennai.