Senthilbalaji case: Justice Karthikeyan to tabulate differences between 2 judges

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has posted the Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) filed by Senthilbalaji's wife Megala to Friday to decide over the split verdict and the differences between the two judges.

The Madras High Court (MHC) Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala named senior Justice CV Karthikeyan to hear the HCP case filed by Megala, challenging the arrest of her husband by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

When the case was listed before Justice CV Karthikeyan for a formal hearing, said that clause 36 of the Letters Patent stipulates the differing judges to list out the points of differences before referring the matter to the third judge.

Further, he would like to present both sides with an opportunity to address the court on this aspect.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for ED through video conference, stating that a tabular column reducing the points of difference had been prepared.

Justice Karthikeyan asked the Solicitor General to share the tabulation with senior counsel NR Elango for the petitioner and said the court would finally frame a list of the points of differences on Friday after hearing both sides.

NR Elango urged the court to commence the hearing from July 11 to accommodate Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal, however, Tushar Mehta expressed some urgency in the case and requested the court to take it up for hearing as early as possible.

Justice put forth the suggestion before both sides to argue the matter on Saturday. They may indicate their readiness to argue on that particular date and if they do so, a formal request would be placed before the Chief Justice seeking permission to hear the matter on Saturday in open Court.

However, Tushar Mehta expressed his willingness to argue the matter on Saturday whereas NR Elango stated that he would inform the court on Friday on this aspect.

Justice directed the respondent to make available all the relevant records to be produced on Saturday or whenever the actual hearing is held.

The case was listed before Justice CV Karthikeyan after a division bench comprising Justice Nisha Banu and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy gave split verdict on July 4, 2023.