Senthilbalaji case: Hearing underway in HC on maintainability of habeas corpus

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court is hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by Senthilbalaji's wife against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today.

The petition is being heard before a bench of Justices Nisha Banu and Bharatha Charkarvarthy.

Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam that took place when he was the Transport Minister from 2011 to 2015 in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government led by late J Jayalalithaa.

The Minister, who complained of chest pain on the day of his arrest, was admitted to Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate, and later, the Madras High Court ordered that Senthilbalaji be shifted to Kauvery Hospital for bypass surgery. Accordingly, he was shifted to Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent bypass surgery.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court (SC) refused to stay a Madras High Court order allowing the shifting of Senthilbalaji, undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Chennai, to a private facility.