Senthilbalaji arrest: Heavy police deployed in Karur

CHENNAI: In response to Minister Senthilbalaji's arrest, police have been deployed at various places in Karur and are engaged in security operations. As a precautionary measure, District SP Sundaravathanam has alerted the police.

Similarly, additional CRPF personnel and police personnel have been deployed at Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, where the Minister has been admitted.

State Electricity, Excise, and Prohibition Minister V Senthilbalaji was arrested by Enforcement Directorate, in the early hours of Wednesday, sources said. Arrest came after 18 hours of search operation at his house on Greenways road. The case is linked to job-for-cash scam in transport department, which happened when he was transport minister in AIADMK regime during 2011-16.

He was arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Minister was taken to Omandurar government hospital at around 2.30 am on Wednesday by ED team after he complained of chest pain, sources said.