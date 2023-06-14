Begin typing your search...

Senthilbalaji arrest: ED should take legal action, says Jayakumar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

14 Jun 2023
CHENNAI: Reacting to the arrest of State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji, AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said, "The Enforcement Directorate has done its work legally. Till yesterday, Senthil Balaji was well, but when the ED arrested him, he started having chest pain. ED should get a doctor from AIIMS to inspect his health and take legal action".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was admitted to Omandurar Multi Speciality Hospital as he complained of chest pain.

The sources said that, The case is linked to job-for-cash scam in transport department, which happened when he was transport minister in AIADMK regime during 2011-16.

