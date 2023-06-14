Senthilbalaji arrest: CM Stalin consults with legal experts

CHENNAI: According to a Malai Malar report, Chief Minister MK Stalin is holding an emergency meeting with legal experts and senior officials at his residence. It has been reported that consultations are being held on how to deal with the minister's arrest legally.

State Electricity, Excise, and Prohibition Minister V Senthilbalaji was arrested by Enforcement Directorate, in the early hours of Wednesday, sources said. Arrest came after 18 hours of search operation at his house on Greenways road. The case is linked to job-for-cash scam in transport department, which happened when he was transport minister in AIADMK regime during 2011-16. He was arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.