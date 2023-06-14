Senthilbalaji arrest a tactic to corner DMK: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Condemning Senthilbalaji's arrest as a "murder of democracy", health minister Ma Subramanian said that this has been done to corner DMK, before Parliamentary elections.



He posited that no procedures were followed in the arrest, and added BJP is trying to create a fake narrative that DMK is a corrupt party. He even called a united opposition parties' meeting against Centre's use of investigative agencies to muzzle them.



Minister Senthilbalaji was said to be the reason for DMK's massive win in western Tamil Nadu. Even in the local body election, he had a significant role. Fearing that they (BJP) would get less votes than NOTA if Senthilbalaji works in Parliament election, they are doing these searches, Subramanian added.

(inputs from ANI)