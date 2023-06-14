Begin typing your search...

Senthilbalaji arrest a tactic to corner DMK: Ma Subramanian

He posited that no procedures were followed in the arrest, and added BJP is trying to create a fake narrative that DMK is a corrupt party.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Jun 2023 11:50 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-14 12:32:12.0  )
Senthilbalaji arrest a tactic to corner DMK: Ma Subramanian
X

Ma Subramanian addressing the press. ANI

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Condemning Senthilbalaji's arrest as a "murder of democracy", health minister Ma Subramanian said that this has been done to corner DMK, before Parliamentary elections.

He posited that no procedures were followed in the arrest, and added BJP is trying to create a fake narrative that DMK is a corrupt party. He even called a united opposition parties' meeting against Centre's use of investigative agencies to muzzle them.

Minister Senthilbalaji was said to be the reason for DMK's massive win in western Tamil Nadu. Even in the local body election, he had a significant role. Fearing that they (BJP) would get less votes than NOTA if Senthilbalaji works in Parliament election, they are doing these searches, Subramanian added.

(inputs from ANI)

Tamil NaduMa SubramanianSenthilbalajiDMKParliamentary electionsSenthilbalaji arrest
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X