Senthilbalaji appears before sessions court for witness examination in PMLA case

CHENNAI: Minister Senthilbalaji appeared before the principal sessions court for the second time after his release for the witness examination in the money laundering case. The principal sessions judge S Karthikeyan continued the witness examination in the money laundering case filed against the minister.

Senior counsel NR Elango appearing for the minister objected to the witness examination and sought adjournment as his client is moving to the Supreme Court to seek clarification on whether the money laundering case can proceed without the disposal of the scheduled offence case which is pending before the special court.

However, the judge refused to adjourn the proceedings. One of the prosecution witnesses from the Department of Forensic Sciences appeared before the court for the examination.

Advocate Ma Gouthaman for the minister conducted a cross-examination with the witness. The judge posted the cross-examination to October 29 to continue the proceedings.