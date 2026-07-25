Senthil Balaji surrenders before judicial magistrate to secure bail

Senthilbalaji and his brother, RV Ashok Kumar, secured anticipatory bail from the HC in a case of MLA poaching filed against them.

As per the High Court’s order, they were directed to surrender before the Principal Sessions Court, Chennai, within 15 days of receiving a copy of the order and execute a personal bond for Rs 25,000 each, with two sureties for a like sum. They were also directed to appear before the Triplicane Police twice a day, at 10.30 am and 5.30 pm, and sign the register until further orders.