Senthil Balaji surrenders before judicial magistrate to secure bail

CHENNAI: Former DMK Minister V Senthilbalaji surrendered before the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai on Friday (July 24) and executed the bail bond as directed by the Madras High Court in the alleged cash-for-vote case.
Senthilbalaji and his brother, RV Ashok Kumar, secured anticipatory bail from the HC in a case of MLA poaching filed against them.
As per the High Court’s order, they were directed to surrender before the Principal Sessions Court, Chennai, within 15 days of receiving a copy of the order and execute a personal bond for Rs 25,000 each, with two sureties for a like sum. They were also directed to appear before the Triplicane Police twice a day, at 10.30 am and 5.30 pm, and sign the register until further orders.
Complying with the conditions, Senthilbalaji surrendered before Principal Sessions Judge S Karthikeyan, who accepted the bail bond and directed him to appear before the Triplicane Police at 10.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday (July 25, 2026).
The case arose from a complaint lodged by TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, alleging that one Thirunavukkarasu offered him Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker in the proposed no-confidence motion in the Assembly. Elaiyaraja claimed that after he rejected the offer, Thirunavukkarasu called him again and threatened him and his family with dire consequences if he disclosed the conversation. According to the prosecution, the investigation revealed that Thirunavukkarasu had contacted the MLA at the instance of former minister V Senthilbalaji and RV Ashok Kumar. Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Sections 61 (2) (a) and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).