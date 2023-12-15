Sensitise your cops, Stalin tells CISF

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday expressed concern over the treatment meted out to Tamil-speaking passengers by CISF at Goa airport recently and said the central force must take immediate steps to sensitise its personnel on how to treat passengers and educate them on the cultural and linguistic diversity of the country.

Tweeting the story of DT Next on his official ‘X’ handle, Stalin said, “The recurring incidents of passengers from non-Hindi speaking states facing harassment by CISF personnel for not knowing Hindi and being forced to accept the misguided notion that Hindi is the national language of India are deeply concerning.”

“As the passenger Sharmilaa rightly pointed out, this is not just an issue concerning individuals but reflects a systemic insensitivity. The CISF headquarters must take immediate steps to sensitise its personnel on how to treat passengers and educate them about the rich cultural and linguistic diversity of our Union.

“Discrimination has no place in our #INDIA; let’s ensure equal respect for all languages,” Stalin posted on ‘X’. Sports minister Udhayanidhi also responded to the story and said the imposition of Hindi on other language speakers in a multi-lingual country is against the principle of federalism.

When DT Next contacted the Public Grievance Officer, Goa Airport, George Varughese, the official confirmed that his office had received the complaint and they forwarded it to the CISF team seeking an explanation. “Once we get the response, we will forward it to the passenger,” George Varughese said.