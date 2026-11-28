The men, who said they had no connection with the disappearance of Hemalatha, alleged that they were kept in Villupuram for a week and tortured during questioning. They also claimed that the officers threatened them against revealing the alleged treatment.

Rajkumar (26), who runs a mobile phone shop in Alampoondi; Kamalraj (25), a goods vehicle driver in Chennai; and Renu (30), a labourer in Bengaluru, visited the district SP’s office with their family members on Thursday afternoon.

They submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police Mathivanan, seeking action against the CB-CID personnel.

In the petition, they alleged that officers removed their shirts, tied their hands and legs, hung them upside down and beat them with lathis. They further alleged that they were assaulted with a lathi inserted into their anus.

The men claimed that the officers offered them Rs 2 lakh and asked them to confess to the girl’s disappearance. They said they repeatedly denied any involvement but continued to be assaulted.