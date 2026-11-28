CHENNAI: Three men have accused CB-CID personnel of hanging them upside down, assaulting them with lathis and offering Rs 2 lakh to confess to the disappearance of a seven-year-old girl from Senji, in a complaint submitted to the Villupuram district Superintendent of Police on Thursday.
The men, who said they had no connection with the disappearance of Hemalatha, alleged that they were kept in Villupuram for a week and tortured during questioning. They also claimed that the officers threatened them against revealing the alleged treatment.
Rajkumar (26), who runs a mobile phone shop in Alampoondi; Kamalraj (25), a goods vehicle driver in Chennai; and Renu (30), a labourer in Bengaluru, visited the district SP’s office with their family members on Thursday afternoon.
They submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police Mathivanan, seeking action against the CB-CID personnel.
In the petition, they alleged that officers removed their shirts, tied their hands and legs, hung them upside down and beat them with lathis. They further alleged that they were assaulted with a lathi inserted into their anus.
The men claimed that the officers offered them Rs 2 lakh and asked them to confess to the girl’s disappearance. They said they repeatedly denied any involvement but continued to be assaulted.
They also alleged that they were denied drinking water and proper food, and that the injuries left them unable to walk. The men said they were mentally distressed and had reached a point where they felt suicidal. They claimed that the SP assured them that such incidents would not happen again.
Hemalatha, the seven-year-old daughter of Vadivelu and Bhavani of Alampoondi village near Senji, went missing from her home in the early hours of Octo
Youth alleged bribes to falsely accept guilt and claim they were hung upside down and beaten with lathis
ber 12. The girl had been missing for 47 days as of Thursday, while the CB-CID had been investigating the case for 37 days.
More than 60 people, including the girl’s parents, grandmother, sister, relatives, neighbours, villagers, history-sheeters, lorry drivers, villupattu performers and sugarcane cutters, have been questioned.
A 50-member CB-CID team has been divided into groups to investigate the case from different angles. The investigation has yet to yield any leads. The present allegation of cover-up has opened fresh questions whether the CBCID is really keen to find the girl, or just tries to close the case, once and for all.