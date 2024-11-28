Senior police officer Vannia Perumal appointed as new Railways DGP

CHENNAI: Director General of Police (DGP) K Vannia Perumal who was serving as the Director of Civil Defence and Commandant General, Home Guards has been appointed as DGP, Railways by upgrading the post of ADGP, Railways in the latest shuffle of senior police officers.

DGP Rajeev Kumar who was heading the CAWC (Crime against Women and Children) wing has been posted as Chief Vigilance Officer (upgraded post), Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (TCMPF) replacing A Muthtamil, a SP (Superintendent of Police) rank officer who was serving as CVO. A Muthtamil has been posted as SP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai.S Mallikha, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Traffic and Road Safety has been transferred and posted as Director (Investigation), State Human Rights Commission.