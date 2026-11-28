KALLAKURCHI: Following the arrest in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by a senior woman government official on Friday evening, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Arul Vignesh was grilled by the police for five hours before being remanded to judicial custody.
Arul Vignesh (36), a native of Moongilpadi village near Chinnasalem, represents the Kallakurichi (Reserved) constituency and resides on Kallakurichi-Kachirayapalayam Road. The charges stem from an incident on July 31 during the Kalvarayan Hills summer festival, where the legislator allegedly sent obscene messages from his mobile phone.
Based on a formal complaint lodged by the senior woman official on November 23, the Kallakurichi All-Women Police registered a case against the MLA under five sections. Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police Srishti Singh was appointed as the investigating officer, with Inspector General Kamini overseeing the probe.
The investigating officer, Srishti Singh, and the IG questioned the affected senior official. Government officials, including District Revenue Officer Jeeva and Revenue Divisional Officer Murugan, were also questioned. The affected senior official's husband was also questioned. Meanwhile, the woman senior official appeared before the Kallakurichi Criminal Fast Track Court judge and gave a confidential statement.
The police arrested Arul Vignesh around 6.30 pm on Friday amid tight security and brought him to the tourist bungalow in Thiyagadurgam. From 6.50 pm until midnight, SP Srishti Singh subjected him to nearly five hours of intensive questioning.
Following the interrogation, the MLA was taken to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for a routine medical examination before being produced before the in-charge Judicial Magistrate at the Kallakurichi Integrated Court Complex. Magistrate Banumathi subsequently ordered that Arul Vignesh be remanded to judicial custody until December 11, after which he was lodged in Cuddalore Central Prison.