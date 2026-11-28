Arul Vignesh (36), a native of Moongilpadi village near Chinnasalem, represents the Kallakurichi (Reserved) constituency and resides on Kallakurichi-Kachirayapalayam Road. The charges stem from an incident on July 31 during the Kalvarayan Hills summer festival, where the legislator allegedly sent obscene messages from his mobile phone.

Based on a formal complaint lodged by the senior woman official on November 23, the Kallakurichi All-Women Police registered a case against the MLA under five sections. Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police Srishti Singh was appointed as the investigating officer, with Inspector General Kamini overseeing the probe.