Senior IAS officer Jayashree, once Jaya’s favourite, opts for VRS

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer Jayashree Muralidharan, now the principal secretary to the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, has opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) months ahead of her scheduled retirement.
Sources told DT Next that she had applied for VRS on January 30 and will be relieved from service on April 30.
A 2002-batch IAS officer, Jayashree had about nine months of service left, with her retirement originally due in January 2027. Sources close to her said she is expected to take up a role in the private sector, reportedly with the TVS Group, after retirement.
Jayashree is widely regarded as one of the most trusted officers of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. During Jayalalithaa’s tenure, she served as Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, enjoying close professional access to the top office.
She has held several key administrative positions, including Secretary for the Differently Abled Welfare Department, Managing Director of TIDCO, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, and Joint Chief Electoral Officer.
As top official in charge of the Social Welfare Department, Jayashree played a key role in the implementation of flagship welfare schemes, including the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme.
She also served as District Collector of Tiruchy between 2011 and 2014, earning recognition for her administrative work. During this period, she interacted closely with Jayalalithaa. Notably, when the late AIADMK chief was elected from Srirangam, which falls under Tiruchy, Jayashree was the district Collector, further strengthening their professional relationship.
Her decision to opt for VRS marks the end of a bureaucratic career spanning over two decades in the Tamil Nadu cadre.