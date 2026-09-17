Senior Congress leader Sudarsana Natchiappan no more

Sudarsana Natchiappan contested the 1999 Lok Sabha election from the Sivaganga constituency on a Congress ticket and won. He served as a Member of Parliament until 2004.

He subsequently served as a Rajya Sabha member from 2004 to 2016. He served as Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the Union government headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from 2013 to 2014.

A senior advocate, Sudarsana Natchiappan had also practised as a lawyer in the Supreme Court.

He was also the paternal uncle of Virudhunagar Congress MP Manickam Tagore.