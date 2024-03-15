Senior citizen loses Rs 50 lakh to conman posing as CBI official

TIRUCHY: The Cyber Crime police on Thursday registered a case against an unidentified person who posed as a CBI official to a senior citizen and cheated him of Rs 50 lakh, alleging of his involvement in a hawala scandal alleging that unaccounted money has been parked in his account.

On February 19, Sooriya Narayanan (76), a resident from Thillai Nagar, Tiruchy reportedly received a call from a person who initially identified himself as an official from TRAI. Later, a man posing as a CBI official told him that he is found to have involvement in a hawala money transaction and needed to clarify on a few questions. Later, the caller asked him for the bank details. Once he shared the bank details, an amount of Rs 50.80 lakh had been debited from his account and then the number in which Sooriya Narayanan received calls went out of reach.

Subsequently, Sooriya Narayanan informed of this incident to his children who are in the US and Mumbai. They tried contacting the number from which he received the call but the number was switched off.

On Thursday, the senior citizen approached the Cyber crime police and lodged a complaint against the caller. A case was registered and a search is on to trace the accused.