Senior citizen couple among four killed in two separate accidents

TIRUCHY: Four persons including a senior citizen couple died in two different accidents in Thanjavur on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Muniyandi (60), a resident of Kannithoppu near Alangudi in Thanjavur along with Mathiyalagan (55) and Subramani (54) went to attend a funeral at Vaduvur and were returning in a bike.

When they were near Pulavarnatham turning, a TNCSC lorry coming from the opposite direction hit their two wheeler killing Muniyandi and Mathiyalagan on the spot.

Subramani sustained severe injuries. Ammapettai police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Papanasam GH while the injured Subramani was rushed to Thanjavur GH. Similarly, Dhanapal (72), a retired headmaster from Thanjavur along with his wife Tamilarasi (58) on a two-wheeler were hit by another bike coming in opposite direction.

Dhanapal died on the spot, while Tamilarasi sustained severe injury, but later she succumbed at the Thanjavur medical college hospital.