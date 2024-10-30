Senior assaults junior in Kovai school, booked

COIMBATORE: A Class 11 student of a private school has been placed under suspension for assaulting a Class 6 student on the school premises in Coimbatore.

According to police, the victim had questioned the senior student apparently for ragging his classmate by asking him to fall on his feet on the school premises on Monday.

“The boy also informed the class teacher, who asked him to bring the senior student to her. Therefore, he asked the Class 11 boy to accompany him to meet the teacher,” police said.

Infuriated by his action, the senior student resorted to violence by thrashing the boy and also hit him with a tiffin box on his head. Shocked teachers rescued the little boy, who suffered bleeding injuries. He was immediately rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, who is also working as a staff in the school, the Race Course police registered a case against the Class 11 student. Even as an inquiry s underway, the school authorities suspended the student.