Senior advocate and Jaya's confidante Jothi rejoins DMK

CHENNAI: Once a confidante of former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa, senior advocate N Jothi on Wednesday met Chief Minister M K Stalin and rejoined the DMK on Wednesday evening.

The former Rajya Sabha member met CM Stalin at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the presence of senior DMK leaders, including party general secretary Duraimurugan and formally joined the ruling party.

This is advocate Jothi’s second innings in the DMK given that he had quit the AIADMK during the heyday of Jayalalithaa and joined the DMK in 2008 when late M Karunanidhi was the president of the DMK. However, Jothi quit the DMK later.

Jothi had even represented Jayalalithaa in the disproportionate assets case in which she was eventually convicted by a Bengaluru special court.