Sengottaiyan loyalist shifts sides

CHENNAI: Several AIADMK leaders continued to visit party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, expressing their support in the backdrop of senior leader Sengottaiyan’s revolt.

Former Minister KP Anbalagan and notably Bhavani Sagar MLA A Bannari, who was identified as a loyalist of KA Sengottaiyan, were among those who called on EPS at his residence on Nedunjalai Nagar in Salem on Tuesday. The leaders held long meetings.

After the meeting, which lasted around half an hour, Bannari pledged his support to Palaniswami, stating that party functionaries from his Bhavani Sagar constituency would remain united under the leadership of our ‘permanent’ general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

A large number of functionaries and cadre from across Gobichettipalayam, Anthiyur, Bhavani and Thalavady in Erode district also turned up since morning to meet Palaniswami.