Sengottai–Tambaram Express will skip these stations on June 29 due to track works

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a diversion for the Sengottai–Tambaram Superfast Express owing to yard maintenance works at Tirunelveli railway station under the Madurai division and ongoing track doubling works between Vanchi Maniyachchi and Nagercoil.
According to a press release, Train No 20684, the Sengottai–Tambaram Superfast Express, scheduled to depart from Sengottai at 5.35 pm on June 29, will be diverted via Tenkasi, Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar and Tiruchy before reaching Tambaram.
The train will not run via Pavoorchathram, Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi, Cheranmahadevi and Tirunelveli on the day.
However, it will make additional stoppages at Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam and Sivakasi railway stations, officials of the Tiruchy Railway Division said.