Sengottai–Tambaram Express will skip these stations on June 29 due to track works

According to a press release, Train No 20684, the Sengottai–Tambaram Superfast Express, scheduled to depart from Sengottai at 5.35 pm on June 29, will be diverted via Tenkasi, Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar and Tiruchy before reaching Tambaram.

The train will not run via Pavoorchathram, Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi, Cheranmahadevi and Tirunelveli on the day.