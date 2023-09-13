Sengottai RPF staff traces lost bag with valuables in train, hands over to owner

MADURAI: Much to the relief of a woman passenger, she got her lost valuables back. On Tuesday at about 11.30 am, Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff P Porselvi received a phone call from Keelapuliyur railway station, Tenkasi district that a lady passenger M Poorani has left her big-shopper bag containing two new gold necklaces weighing seven sovereigns (56 gms) valued Rs 3 lakh, two new silk sarees valued about Rs 10,000 and some old clothes.

The passenger, who boarded GS coach No 136465, 7th from engine of the train number (06681-Sengottai express special), left the bag behing while alighting at the Keelapuliyur station.

On receipt of the message, the said on duty RPF staff attended to the train on arrival at Sengottai. After checking the coaches thoroughly, the bag was secured with all the valuables intact and brought it to the RPF post.

At about, 2.15 pm, the passenger Poorani came to the RPF post in Sengottai and after clearly verifying and ascertaining with her about the bag and the items, the bag was handed over to the passenger with a proper acknowledgement letter, a statement said.