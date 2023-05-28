Sengol returns to place where it deserves to be, says Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday called the installation of 'Sengol' (spectre) on the Parliament as the new beginning and a day to be remembered and said the 'Dharma Thanda', which was removed and kept away from the public view, brought back to the place where it deserves to be.



It has been placed at the heart of the democracy, the Parliament where the future of the nation would be sculpted. It will remind the "righteous just and fear governance" in shaping the future of the society, said the Governor after the cultural programme organised in Raj Bhavan to celebrate the inauguration of new Parliament building and installation of Sengol.



The country has not only got a new Parliament, which is futuristic and also carries the past and reflects the present, he said and added that "this is the day of pride for all of us in Tamil Nadu" that retained the institutions and values when the rest of the country suffered all kinds of destruction.

