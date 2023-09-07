Send special teams to arrest seer: Karti

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin should order a special team to arrest the UP seer, who declared Rs 10 crore for Minister Udhayanidhi’s head and bring him to Tamil Nadu, said Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Karti Chidambaram said, the state government should act swiftly against those who twisted the comment of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for triggering tension among the people.

Had the announcement been made against any BJP leader in Tamil Nadu, the Centre should have sent all the agencies, including ED, CBI and NIA to the state and he should have been arrested for his comment.

“But the court and police are acting as mere spectators and this cannot be accepted. The Chief Minister should immediately constitute a special team to arrest the UP seer and bring him here. Tamil Nadu cannot allow politics beyond rationalism and self-respect,” he said.

Karti charged that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has been backing Sanatana Dharma.