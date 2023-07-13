Send SMS alerts to consumers about power shutdown: Residents

CHENNAI: Saying that some residents tend to miss the newspaper announcements on power shutdown due to maintenance works, residents in T Nagar urged the Tangedco to send SMS alerts to consumers about the power shutdown.

In a petition to the discom, Motilal Street Residents' Welfare Association said that following the power outage in Motilal Street, T Nagar at 9.30 am on July 13, the association contacted the Tangedco official to get to know the reason.

"He stated that the street was under maintenance shutdown and that the power supply will resume only at 2pm. When we drew his attention to the news item on power shut down published in various newspapers which did not mention Motilal Street, the official stated that it could be due to newspapers cutting short the details, " the petition recalled.

It added that after a while, a WhatsApp message was received from the official stating that "back feeding supply will be given in half an hour". And the supply was restored thereafter.

"A question arises that if Motilal Street was among other streets under maintenance shut down, why was the supply restored? Whilst on the above, besides notifying in the press about the proposed shut down, the consumers earlier used to get SMS about the same. Even during power outages, SMS was sent to consumers of the area. Has this been given up, and, if so, why?" the association asked.

The SMS to consumers on power shut down was very useful as many may not notice the details provided in the newspapers. In the interest of the consumers, who are subject to ''frequent shocks'', the Tangedco should advise the consumers about maintenance shutdowns and power outages through SMS, the petition urged.