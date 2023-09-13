Send children to schools, govt will take care: Min

TIRUCHY: The state has devised several schemes to help the students at all levels and so it is the duty of the parents to send their children to schools and the government will take care of them, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday.

Inaugurating Anganwadi buildings in Thanjavur, the Minister said, the ruling party would change in Tamil Nadu, but the good schemes introduced for the student community would stay still for it benefits the needy.

Thus, the breakfast scheme launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin would go a long way as it has become a hit among the students as well as the parents as the government in addition to giving knowledge has been providing quality food for them, he added.

Appealing to the parents to send their children, especially the girl children, to schools as the government has several schemes for them from Classes 6 to 12 and Rs 1,000 per month to those who pursue higher education. “So the parents should send their girls to schools,” he added.