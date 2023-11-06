'Send a DMK delegation to North and North Eastern states': Annamalai to Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Monday wrote to chief minister M K Stalin to send a DMK delegation to North and North Eastern states.

"Bharat as a nation is woven by threads that hold every culture, every lifestyle, every religion, and every community with utmost solidarity. It is quite unfortunate that the DMK, whose secessionist aspirations are still in the air, resorts to despicable means to parrot hatred and division among our countrymen. It is also hysterical that the DMK, a party in the INDI Alliance, recently called for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma, " said Annamalai in a letter to Stalin.

Further, the saffron party leader said that it becomes the duty of any Indian citizen with self-respect to educate these uninformed DMK leaders who see places beyond Gummidipoondi with a myopic eye.

"We (TN BJP) propose to sponsor 50 train tickets to a selected delegation from the DMK who can travel to various parts of North and North Eastern India to get a real-time account of their growth trajectory. We are sure that this delegation of DMK will come back and report that the derogatory stereotypes they have propagated to date are a matter of fiction, just like the Dravidian ideology propagated by Robert Caldwell, " Annamalai detailed.

"Any rational person would acknowledge that the lives of our brothers and sisters in Northern India are not lesser than those of the people of Tamil Nadu. We can't expect this rational thinking from people in the Arivalayam (DMK headquarters), though, " Annamalai said alluding to the controversial remarks of DMK leaders like Ponmudi, Dayanidhi Maran and RS Bharathi.