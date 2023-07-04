Semmozhi Poonga to come under CCTV watch in six months

CHENNAI: Renowned Semmozhi Poonga, sandwiched between arterial Anna Salai and Radhakrishnan Salai is all set to get more greenery and aesthetic landscape for the Capital Chennai, which is deprived of large sized parks and lush green space. The park is now a paradise for young couples and a weekend spot for families, but will soon witness some major restoration works on the landscape and the floral diversification front.



The park will be fully covered by surveillance cameras, ending the public display of affection by couples often creating an embarrassment for families with kids.

Speaking to DT Next, B Subashree, horticulture officer of Semmozhi Poonga said that the park will be upgraded on a par with the Royal Botanical Gardens in London and the Dubai Miracle Garden and this will now get new CCTV cameras and will come under complete surveillance in next six months.

“The park, which is spread over 7.92 acres will now get more species of plants. The renovation work is in full swing. As of now, we have 200 species of plants, including those imported from different countries such as philodendron, syngonium and ophiopogon. The park has ornamental shrubs such as Wedelia triolobedo, Gubia, Arachis and tree species like golden bottlebrush, thorn drumstick, watercress, she said.

“We are working on developing the infrastructure. Removing old and damaged plants, creating new walkways, separate ways for the differently abled and elderly people. Repairs and refits of pipes and aesthetic lights, storm water, drainage, creating new landscapes with multiple imported plants and various types of gardens, new ponds, over bridges, fountains and public amenities are to come up as part of the new proposal,” the officer added.

Separate lawn for photoshoot and various festivals like Chennai Sangamam, Flower Exhibition etc. Tree arts, QR code for plants, HiFi restaurants, toilets, CCTV cameras will be included in the next six months,” she said.

Exuding hope, the horticulture official said that the park will become a family-friendly spot after the renovation work.

“We have also planned to sell plants, seeds and other vegetable items outside the park. During the COVID-19 period, the number of visitors decreased significantly. Now the number of visitors has crossed 3 lakh. After the renovation works are completed in six months, the number of visitors is expected to double next year,” the officials added.