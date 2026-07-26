Semmozhi Poonga graft: Will act on evidence, says TN Minister Sampath Kumar

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a series of indoor sports facilities at the Nehru Stadium, the Minister said the government would act on any evidence-based complaint regarding irregularities in the project executed during the previous regime.

A Congress councillor, at the recent Coimbatore Corporation Council meeting, alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 40 crore in the execution of the Semmozhi Poonga project.

Responding to questions on the Supreme Court's directions concerning the appointment of 54 junior assistants in the Coimbatore Corporation, Sampath Kumar said the court's order would be implemented in accordance with the prescribed procedures. "There was no political pressure on officials to prevent the cancellation of the appointments," he said.

Asked about criticism of TVK ministers becoming emotional after watching Jananayagan, the Minister said he had been a fan of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for the past 30 years. "Since Jananayagan is his last film, we became emotional. There is no need to politicise the issue," he said.