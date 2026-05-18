Semmalai quits AIADMK, urges leadership to shed ego and protect party

Appealing to the factions led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other led by C Ve Shanmugham-SP Velumani, Semmalai urged them to “forget their ego”, correct their shortcomings and take collective efforts to protect and strengthen the party.

He also expressed concern that the party, founded by MGR as a “people’s movement”, was slowly distancing itself from the people. Cadres, he said, were “suffering like orphaned children”.

Rejecting suggestions of any conspiracy behind his resignation, Semmalai said the party only needed internal unity to withstand any external challenge. “If there is unity within the movement, cadres and office-bearers have the strength to face any conspiracy,” he said.

Asked whether senior leaders had consulted him amid the ongoing crisis in the party, he said no one had sought his advice and added that experienced leaders in the organisation should sit together and arrive at a constructive solution to save the party.