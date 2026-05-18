Semmalai quits AIADMK, urges leadership to shed ego and protect party

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and organising secretary S Semmalai on Monday announced his resignation from both his party post and primary membership, expressing “pain and a heavy heart” over the present state of the party and urging the leadership to work unitedly to revive the organisation.
Speaking to reporters at Salem, Semmalai said he had travelled politically with former Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran and later with former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, and therefore felt duty-bound to seek forgiveness from the “souls of the two great leaders” before stepping away from the party.
He said the AIADMK continued to remain an important force in Tamil Nadu politics and that the State and its people needed the party, whether in government or in the Opposition. “The people know that AIADMK’s role is very important for Tamil Nadu’s growth and protection,” he said.
Appealing to the factions led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other led by C Ve Shanmugham-SP Velumani, Semmalai urged them to “forget their ego”, correct their shortcomings and take collective efforts to protect and strengthen the party.
He also expressed concern that the party, founded by MGR as a “people’s movement”, was slowly distancing itself from the people. Cadres, he said, were “suffering like orphaned children”.
Rejecting suggestions of any conspiracy behind his resignation, Semmalai said the party only needed internal unity to withstand any external challenge. “If there is unity within the movement, cadres and office-bearers have the strength to face any conspiracy,” he said.
Asked whether senior leaders had consulted him amid the ongoing crisis in the party, he said no one had sought his advice and added that experienced leaders in the organisation should sit together and arrive at a constructive solution to save the party.
In an apparent reference to recent internal developments, he said the leadership should stop sidelining or expelling party members and instead work towards unity. “At a time when we are wondering whether at least what remains can be saved, even that has now come under threat,” he said.
Responding to questions on the earlier expulsion of leaders including former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and V. K. Sasikala, Semmalai said individuals who acted against the party’s interests could not be accepted. However, he added that if such individuals changed and behaved in an acceptable manner, unity within the party would still be beneficial.
He ruled out joining another political party, saying no such thought had arisen so far. “My future will be decided by time,” he said.