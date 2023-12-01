Seminar on e-platform to promote timber products held in Nagercoil

MADURAI: A seminar focusing on ‘Development of an e-platform for market intelligence of trees’ was held at Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district.

K Sivakumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, inaugurated the seminar, which highlighted the launch of an e-service website, designed for the direct sale of both wood and non-wood products by manufacturers.

During the seminar, Collector PN Sridhar presented an explanatory manual on agroforestry, which was defined as a land use management system in which a combination of trees and shrubs would be grown around pastureland.

District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja, provided insights into the development of an e-platform for timber market intelligence in a comprehensive manner. The event also included discussions with farmers, tree service operators, and timber traders regarding advancement of the e-platform for Timber Market Intelligence.

The initiative also announced the launch of the project in five districts of Tamil Nadu, allowing farmers to register their timber and non-timber products on the e-service website.