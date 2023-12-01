Begin typing your search...

Seminar on e-platform to promote timber products held in Nagercoil

District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja, provided insights into the development of an e-platform for timber market intelligence in a comprehensive manner.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Nov 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-30 23:30:35.0  )
Seminar on e-platform to promote timber products held in Nagercoil
X
Collector PN Sridhar releases a manual on agroforestry at a programme in Nagercoil
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MADURAI: A seminar focusing on ‘Development of an e-platform for market intelligence of trees’ was held at Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district.

K Sivakumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, inaugurated the seminar, which highlighted the launch of an e-service website, designed for the direct sale of both wood and non-wood products by manufacturers.

During the seminar, Collector PN Sridhar presented an explanatory manual on agroforestry, which was defined as a land use management system in which a combination of trees and shrubs would be grown around pastureland.

District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja, provided insights into the development of an e-platform for timber market intelligence in a comprehensive manner. The event also included discussions with farmers, tree service operators, and timber traders regarding advancement of the e-platform for Timber Market Intelligence.

The initiative also announced the launch of the project in five districts of Tamil Nadu, allowing farmers to register their timber and non-timber products on the e-service website.

Tamil naduNagercoile-platformSeminarTimber productsDistrict Forest Officer M Ilayaraja
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X