Semiconductor manufacturing park to come up in Kancheepuram, says CM Vijay

The park, which would house semiconductor industries along with research and development facilities, is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for around 5,000 people, giving a major boost to Tamil Nadu's electronics and semiconductor ecosystem, he said.

Referring to the Budget announcement on Multi-Modal Logistics Parks and Dry Ports, the chief minister said a Multi-Modal Logistics Hub would be established in Tiruchy through TIDCO, considering that the central region and its surrounding areas are home to several MSME industries.