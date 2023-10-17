Selvi Apoorva is new Agriculture Secy, Samayamoorthy to take over urban development

CHENNAI: In the latest reshuffle of IAS officers, the State government has appointed Selvi Apoorva, who is presently the secretary of the Housing and Urban Development department, as the new Secretary to the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department.

Meanwhile, C Samayamoorthy, who was the Agriculture Secretary, has been appointed as the new Housing Secretary.

As per the government order, D Jagannathan has been appointed as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and K Gopal has been appointed as the Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department.

Ramesh Chand Meena and V Shobana are the new secretaries of the Planning and Development department, and the Commissioner of Stationery and Printing respectively.

Kavitha Ramu, who is the present chief executive officer of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, will function as managing director of Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation.