Selvaperunthagai slams LPG price hike, asks why EPS is silent

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday criticised the steep hike in domestic LPG cylinder prices and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising India’s foreign policy before the United States. He also questioned AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for remaining silent on the issue.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai, Selvaperunthagai said people across the country were shocked by the unprecedented rise in LPG cylinder prices. He claimed that never in India’s history had the price of a domestic cylinder crossed Rs 2,000 ( commercial ) and alleged that the current increase had placed a heavy burden on common people.
Criticising the Union government, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “mortgaged India’s foreign policy” to US President Donald Trump.
Selvaperunthagai questioned why AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami had not spoken out against the LPG price hike. He urged the Union government to immediately roll back the increase.
Referring to recent booking restrictions, he said the government had announced that households with one LPG cylinder could book the next refill only after 21 days, while those with two cylinders must wait for a month. He remarked that such measures would push people back to “ancient times of blowing into firewood stoves.”
He advised opposition leader Palaniswami that even if he did not want to oppose the Union government, he could at least make a request on behalf of the people.
He expressed confidence that Chief Minister MK Stalin would take appropriate steps regarding the LPG shortage and price rise.
Raising another question, he asked whether India was being governed by its own Prime Minister or by the United States. He alleged that just as Palaniswami had signed agreements related to GST, NEET and the UDAY power scheme, Prime Minister Modi had effectively “signed away” India’s interests to the US.
Selvaperunthagai reiterated his demand that the Union government roll back the LPG price hike and expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance would win more than 210 seats in Tamil Nadu.