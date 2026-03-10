Selvaperunthagai slams LPG price hike, asks why EPS is silent

Referring to recent booking restrictions, he said the government had announced that households with one LPG cylinder could book the next refill only after 21 days, while those with two cylinders must wait for a month. He remarked that such measures would push people back to “ancient times of blowing into firewood stoves.”

He advised opposition leader Palaniswami that even if he did not want to oppose the Union government, he could at least make a request on behalf of the people.

He expressed confidence that Chief Minister MK Stalin would take appropriate steps regarding the LPG shortage and price rise.