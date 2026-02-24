Selvaperunthagai condemns Sri Lanka arresting 12 fishermen from Pamban

In a statement, he pointed out that just last week, 22 fishermen were arrested and four boats were confiscated. He said the continued arrests, especially ahead of the annual festival at St Antony's Church in Katchatheevu, have disrupted goodwill between the two countries and caused deep distress among fishing communities.

Selvaperunthagai noted that, as of now, 116 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and 259 fishing boats remain in Sri Lankan custody. Despite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin writing multiple letters lto External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking intervention, the detained fishermen and seized boats have not yet been released, he said.