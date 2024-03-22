Sellur Raju slams DMK, BJP govts

MADURAI: Criticising the ruling BJP-led NDA government at Centre and the DMK government in the state, AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju said both the governments did nothing for the good of people.

Introducing the AIADMK candidate Dr P Saravanan, who’s been fielded from Madurai LS constituency, here on Thursday, Raju said both the BJP and the DMK failed to deliver on promises they made and deceived the people. With a total of 38 MPs from the DMK, none of them raised their voice to claim the rights of people and represent their grievances.

Taking a dig at sitting CPM MP Su Venkatesan, Raju said he did nothing for the development of Madurai. He couldn’t be seen in his constituency, except for the last six months and his own party comrades were sour of him, he said.

Meanwhile, he condemned CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan for stating that the AIADMK was more dangerous than the BJP. It’s all with the support of AIADMK, the CPM won elections, he pointed out questioning the Left leader’s reasoning.