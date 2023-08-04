Begin typing your search...

Sellur Raju says PM Modi values AIADMK

The former minister said that Annamalai, who is just a leader of the BJP’s state unit, has been making statements only for the sake of strengthening his party in the state.

4 Aug 2023
MADURAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows the importance of our party (AIADMK), its leaders. Ironically, BJP state president K Annamalai doesn’t endorse it.

On Thursday, after taking stock of the preparatory works for the party’s golden jubilee meeting scheduled in Madurai, the former minister said that Annamalai, who is just a leader of the BJP’s state unit, has been making statements only for the sake of strengthening his party in the state.

