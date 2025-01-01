Sellur Raju joins Jallikattu players' demand for compensation

MADURAI: With few weeks left for Jallikattu to commence in Madurai, AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju echoed the tamers' demand for adequate compensation to the kin of those who lose their lives in the annual sporting event.

The Madurai West MLA justified the demand made by most bull tamers - Rs 10 lakh as compensation to each victim. He also stated that the government must ensure that all bull tamers are covered with an insurance policy to protect them.

When J Jayalalithaa was the chief minister, she announced a two per cent sub-quota in government jobs for outstanding sports persons, and in Edappadi K Palaniswami's tenure as the chief minister, the sub-quota was increased to three per cent.

"While the state government could give compensation of Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia to a victim of hooch tragedy and compensation for those selling hooch, why not provide a similar compensation for victims during Jallikattu," he asked.

Further, he hoped that Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also holds the Youth Welfare and Sports Development portfolio, would discuss the demand for compensation with Chief Minister MK Stalin and make a big announcement.

He criticized the government for not providing cash in the Pongal gift hamper and added that when Stalin was the Leader of the Opposition, he demanded a Pongal cash gift of Rs 5,000 for ration card holders. "When Palaniswami was the CM, a Pongal cash gift of Rs 2,500 and sugarcane were given to each cardholder. Only because of Palaniswami’s repeated insistence, a cash gift of Rs 1,000 was given to cardholders last year during the Pongal festival," he said.