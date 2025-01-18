Selling liquor for record Rs 725 crore during Pongal is Dravidian model’s biggest achievement, mocks Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said that the liquor sales of Rs 725 crore during the three-day Pongal festival is the sole achievement of the DMK's Dravidian model government.

“News reports state that liquor worth Rs 725 crore was sold through Tasmac outlets alone on January 13 to 16, which is Rs 47 crore more than last year's sales of Rs 678.65 crore. This is not a good news. It shows that more families have shed tears this year than last," he said.

He pointed to the contradiction of Chief Minister MK Stalin appealing to youth against getting addicted to drugs through television advertisements, and on the other hand, youngsters, and students were being made addicted by keeping liquor shops open even during festivals such as Pongal. "Such a dual role can be played by no one else,” he said, hitting out at MK Stalin

Anbumani alleged that ganja and liquor were available freely in every nook and corner of the State. "TN is rapidly moving towards degradation. Liquor shops in the State should be gradually closed down to enforce prohibition if we are to change the situation. Ganja sales should be completely eradicated," he said.