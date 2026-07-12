Selfish interests uniting arch-rivals: Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Minister for Energy Resources and Law R Nirmalkumar on Saturday (July 11) asserted that the BJP remained his party’s ideological enemy and ruled out any compromise with it, while dismissing the Opposition’s allegation that the State government’s relief measures for victims of the Karur tragedy were aimed at influencing a possible bypoll.
“We will oppose the Union government wherever necessary. The BJP is our ideological rival. There is absolutely no compromise on that,” Nirmalkumar told reporters.
Rejecting the Opposition’s charge that government jobs announced for the families of those killed in the Karur tragedy were politically motivated, he said there was no connection whatsoever between the tragedy and any by-election. “We are prepared to face any election because we enjoy the people’s support. The people know who the real leaders are and who the corrupt are,” he said.