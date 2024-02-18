Self-Help Group women to become 'Climate Warriors'

CHENNAI: In a bid to create awareness on climate change and sustainable lifestyles, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has decided to appoint women from Self Help Groups (SHG) as 'Climate Warriors'.

During the first phase of the Climate Warriors initiative, 500 SHG women across the state will be identified and they will spread awareness on environment and climate change. The SHGs will be provided with electric vehicles at a cost of Rs. 20 crore. The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW), a TNPCB document said.

The initiative is part of an announcement made by State Environment and Climate Change Minister Siva V Meyyanathan in the State Assembly.

The initiative is expected to promote awareness among common citizens on 'climate change and sustainable lifestyles' through women entrepreneurs in an eco–friendly and non-polluting way.

The initiative will also empower the women by allowing them to sell products from their businesses alongside the sale of eco-alternatives.

The TNPCB will appoint a consultant to manage and implement the initiative.

It may be noted that the government imposed a ban against one-time use of plastic items from January 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Central government banned earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene [thermocol] for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron and stirrers from July 1, 2022.