Select beneficiaries for Dream House scheme in fair manner: OPS

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK O Panneerselvam on Thursday charged that the Tamil Nadu government is showing discrimination in selecting beneficiaries for the Dream House scheme (Kanavu Illam Thittam) for Tamil scholars and sought the intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin to do away with such practice.

After the DMK voted to power, it announced the scheme to allocate houses for 10 Tamil scholars and writers, who were recipients of Sahitya Akademi, Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Award, Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Gnanapeedam award and Nobel prize for Tamil literature.

The government announced that 10 Tamil scholars would benefit under the scheme in a year, said Panneerselvam in a statement.

There are charges that beneficiaries, who are gravitated towards the ruling party's ideology, are being selected as beneficiaries.

Apart from this, the scholars who were recipients of state level awards for their literary workers were not considered under the scheme.

This issue should be addressed and the authorities should select the beneficiaries in an unbiased manner, he said.