Sekarbabu reviews phase II of Palani temple infra master plan

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu held a review meeting with the senior officials of the department regarding phase II of the master plan to improve the facilities in Arulmighu Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple atop Palani hills in Dindigul district.

The works such as construction of parks, dining hall and recreation centre, cloakroom, exhibition, auditorium and parking spot on 58.75 acres of land.

These works would be taken as part of phase II of the project, which would be implemented at Rs 99.98 crore. Senior officials of the department also attended the meeting, according to a statement from the department.