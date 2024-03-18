Sekarbabu-led panel formed for int’l conference on Lord Muruga

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order forming a 20-member coordination committee to organise the International Conference to propagate the greatness of Lord Muruga, to be held later this year.

As per the GO, the HR&CE Department has constituted a 20-member coordination committee for the International Conference and it will be headed by Department Minister PK Sekarbabu. The conference will be held in Palani, one of the six abodes of Lord Muruga. The GO said devotees of Lord Muruga and spiritual leaders from across the world are expected to take part in the conference.