Sekarbabu hits back at Vijay, asserts DMK will win all 234 seats in 2026 TN elections

CHENNAI: A day after actor-politician Vijay mocked the ruling DMK for its much-touted aim of winning 200 of the 234 constituencies in the 2026 Assembly elections, Minister PK Sekarbabu said the party would sweep the polls winning every single seat.

He was speaking to the media after distributing welfare assistance to 10 orphanages in Kolathur on Saturday, said a Maalaimalar report.

Responding to TVK president Vijay's criticism without taking his name, Sekarbabu said, "Some critics, who have never stepped onto the ground, are questioning our statement that we will win in 200 constituencies. But our target for the 2026 elections is not just 200 constituencies; we are aiming for all 234 constituencies. The DMK will secure all the seats."





Sekarbabu also criticised "certain intellectuals and critics, who are self-proclaimed experts", who are sceptical about the party's success.

Speaking at the Ambedkar book release function in Chennai on Friday, Vijay said the people of Tamil Nadu would reject the DMK-led alliance and its “boastful claims” of winning 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.