Sekarbabu assures Rs 25 cr revenue per year from HR&CE temple gold

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu HR and CE minister P K Sekarbabu on Tuesday informed the State Assembly that the government would receive Rs 25 crore per annum as revenue when 194 kilograms of gold received by temples as offerings by five HR and CE temples are deposited as gold bars.

Replying to a query related to his department during the Question Hour, Sekarbabu said that the State government, based on the advice of Chief Minister M K Stalin, constituted a three-retired High Court judge committee to implement the idea of converting jewellery donated to the temple into gold bars and deposit them in banks to net revenue from the same.

Pointing out that the government was receiving Rs 6 crore per annum, Minister Babu said that the revenue from such deposits would increase to Rs 25 crore per annum upon implementing it in a full-fledged manner.