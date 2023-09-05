Sekar Babu reviews construction of Kuthambakkam bus terminal

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister and CMDA chairman P K Sekar Babu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of construction of the fully air-conditioned Kuthambakkam new bus terminal, including stormwater drains and approach road from the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway.

An official release said that the minister consulted with officials of CMDA, CUMTA, State transport corporations, police, and transport departments over various ongoing works at the new terminal.

He also sought details on the place for parking of MTC buses, mofussil buses, workshops, and parking facilities for two-wheelers and cars.

The Minister also reviewed the present status of the CMBT at Koyambedu, including basic facilities like drinking water and toilets, security arrangements, and parking facilities.