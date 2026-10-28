Sekarbabu, Kalanidhi Veerasamy booked for obstructing police during Anbil Mahesh’s arrest

CHENNAI: The Vepery police have registered a case against former DMK minister PK Sekarbabu and DMK MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy for allegedly obstructing police personnel from discharging their official duties during protests following the arrest of former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. According to a Maalaimalar report, the case includes charges relating to unlawful assembly and obstruction of public servants.
The case follows heated exchanges between DMK functionaries and police personnel at multiple locations in Chennai after Anbil Mahesh was arrested in connection with alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as School Education Minister.
According to the Maalaimalar report, Anbil Mahesh was brought to the Chennai Police Commissioner's office after his arrest. Sekarbabu and other DMK members gathered outside the office, where an argument broke out between the party functionaries and police personnel.
During the exchange, Sekarbabu allegedly questioned the police, asking, “Are you acting as mediators?” His remarks came amid tensions over the police action against the former minister.
DMK MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy also reportedly joined the argument with police officials, along with other party members present at the location. The Vepery police subsequently registered a case against Sekarbabu and Kalanidhi Veerasamy over the alleged obstruction.
The protests were not limited to the Police Commissioner's office. DMK members also assembled at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and near the court premises after Anbil Mahesh's arrest. Some party members allegedly obstructed police vehicles at these locations, adding to the tension surrounding his transfer and remand.
Anbil Mahesh was arrested following allegations of financial irregularities amounting to Rs 400 crore during his tenure as School Education Minister in the previous DMK government. He was brought before the court and remanded to judicial custody around midnight.