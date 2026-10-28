Sekarbabu, Kalanidhi Veerasamy booked for obstructing police during Anbil Mahesh’s arrest

Sekarbabu argues with police outside commissioner's office

According to the Maalaimalar report, Anbil Mahesh was brought to the Chennai Police Commissioner's office after his arrest. Sekarbabu and other DMK members gathered outside the office, where an argument broke out between the party functionaries and police personnel.

During the exchange, Sekarbabu allegedly questioned the police, asking, “Are you acting as mediators?” His remarks came amid tensions over the police action against the former minister.

DMK MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy also reportedly joined the argument with police officials, along with other party members present at the location. The Vepery police subsequently registered a case against Sekarbabu and Kalanidhi Veerasamy over the alleged obstruction.