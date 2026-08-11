Seized tobacco products, drugs from Central Zone destroyed in Thanjavur

And the police sought the direction from the court to destroy the seized tobacco materials, and thus, on Tuesday, as a part of anti-drug awareness day, 817 kgs of ganja and 889 sedative pills were destroyed at Medicare Enviro Systems, a private firm at Sengipatti, in the presence of the IGP (Central Zone) V Balakrishnan and DIGs of Tiruchy and Thanjavur ranges.

Similarly, the remaining seized tobacco items were destroyed in the districts in the presence of the respective Superintendent of Police, said the official communication from the IGP.